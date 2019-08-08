Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Jason Leonard Drake


1973 - 2019
Jason Leonard Drake Obituary
Jason Leonard Drake

March 3, 1979 - August 2, 2019

GOSHEN, IN - Jason Drake, a resident of Goshen, IN, died unexpectedly on August 2, 2019 at the age of 46 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN.

Jason joins his mother and father, Ruth and Charles Drake; and his brother Leonard, in heaven. He is survived by his fiance, Jenny Billings-Chapin; the Drake brothers, Kenny (Yevette), Chuck (Vangie), David (Trina), and Bilal (Bernice); Mamma Sis Rhonda Drake (Jarad and Enjoli); his cousins, Cory Richardson (Satia) and Carolyn Walker, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jason was born in South Bend, IN on March 3, 1973 to Ruth and Charles Drake. He graduated from Brandywine High School in Niles, MI in 1991.

Jason was a devoted youth basketball coach who helped many South Bend and surrounding area kids reach their dreams of playing college basketball by obtaining college scholarships through his recruiting service, “Gotgame Midwest basketball recruiting services”. He enjoyed fishing and was an amateur maker of fly-fishing lures. His love of music shone brightly through his passion of being a DJ to his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

His viewing is to be held from 9:30am to 11:00am followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alfords Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN 46601. The repast luncheon will be held after the funeral at Montessori Academy, 530 East Day Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Alfords Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Visit our webpage to send family condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
