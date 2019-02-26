Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Jason Palmer Obituary
Jason Palmer

May 22, 1989 - Feb. 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jason Palmer, 29, of South Bend, passed away February 21, 2019 in Kearney, Nebraska.

Jason (Red) will be remembered as a person of passion. He filled this world with his art, music, and fun-loving personality. He loved bringing people together. In honor of his memory we ask that you do random acts of kindness to someone in need. (Love like Red)

Survivors include his parents, Kevin & Christina (Cummins) Palmer; sisters, Mindy (Josh) Cranmer and Amy Elliott; brother, Jeffery Palmer; and grandparents, Harry & Nancy Palmer, Gary (Joann) Cummins & Nancy Cummins.

Services will begin at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Brick, 1145 Northside Boulevard, South Bend, Indiana 46615.

Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is assisting in the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
