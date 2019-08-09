Home

Javier Reginald Peterson

Javier Reginald Peterson Obituary
Javier Reginald

Peterson

July 31, 2019 - August 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Javier Peterson passed away after three days on Earth. A Memorial Service will be held in Javier's honor on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left on Palmer Funeral Home's website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019
