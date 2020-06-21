Javion Romell Sexton
Jan. 23, 2019 - June 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Javion Romell Sexton, 16 months, passed away unexpectedly at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on the afternoon of Thursday, June 18, 2020. Javion was born on January 23, 2019 in South Bend.
Javion liked being held and cuddled by his favorite people and loved Daniel Tiger and Peppa Pig. Although Javion's time on Earth was brief, he touched many hearts and he was loved unconditionally. He will be forever missed.
Javion is survived by his parents, Avion Sexton and Eboni Hosea, both of South Bend; brother, Avion Sexton, at home; paternal uncle, Kentrell Magitt; maternal grandparents, David and LaRhoda Luna; paternal grandparents, Rhonshanda Sexton and Kendrew Magitt; maternal great-grandparents, Marshie Johnson and Glenn Hosea; maternal great-grandparents, JoAnn and Richard Steinmetz; paternal great-grandparents, Dorthy Sexton and Derrick Sexton; maternal godmother, Daniella Alwine; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, extended family members and loved ones. Javion was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Jay C. Johnson.
Services for Baby Javion will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor James E. King to officiate. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.