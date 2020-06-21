Javion Romell Sexton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Javion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Javion Romell Sexton

Jan. 23, 2019 - June 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Javion Romell Sexton, 16 months, passed away unexpectedly at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on the afternoon of Thursday, June 18, 2020. Javion was born on January 23, 2019 in South Bend.

Javion liked being held and cuddled by his favorite people and loved Daniel Tiger and Peppa Pig. Although Javion's time on Earth was brief, he touched many hearts and he was loved unconditionally. He will be forever missed.

Javion is survived by his parents, Avion Sexton and Eboni Hosea, both of South Bend; brother, Avion Sexton, at home; paternal uncle, Kentrell Magitt; maternal grandparents, David and LaRhoda Luna; paternal grandparents, Rhonshanda Sexton and Kendrew Magitt; maternal great-grandparents, Marshie Johnson and Glenn Hosea; maternal great-grandparents, JoAnn and Richard Steinmetz; paternal great-grandparents, Dorthy Sexton and Derrick Sexton; maternal godmother, Daniella Alwine; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, extended family members and loved ones. Javion was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Jay C. Johnson.

Services for Baby Javion will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor James E. King to officiate. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved