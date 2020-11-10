Jay E.
“Pete” Stebbins
June 22, 1927 - Nov. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jay “Pete” Stebbins, 93, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in The Hearth at Juday Creek. He was born on June 22, 1927, to the late Forest and Lucinda “Lucy” (Gililand) Stebbins in Mishawaka, IN. On June 11, 1950, in Bremen, IN, he married the late Dorlyn Drudge who preceded him in death on February 22, 2019. He is also preceded in death by a son, Michael Jay Stebbins and brothers, Paul Dean Stebbins and Les Stebbins. He is survived by his children, Garry (Jayne) Stebbins of Port Isabel, TX and Larry (Debbie) Stebbins of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jody III) Ronne, Clint (Bobbie) Stebbins, Kevin (Michele) Stebbins, Carrie (Mike) Boots, Julie Stebbins, Barb Stebbins, Maria Bobik, Michael Stebbins, Nathan Stebbins, Greg (Jenna) Bunnell, and Jeremy (Kelly) Bunnell; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Carter.
Pete retired as Chief of Police from the Mishawaka Police Department after 23 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Navy for two years.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a private family service will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family wants to extend their appreciation to The Hearth at Juday Creek and Harbor Light Hospice for the special care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coalbush United Methodist Church, 15977 Jackson Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Harbor Light Hospice, 1608 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.