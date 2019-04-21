Home

June 15, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2018

OSCEOLA, IN - A celebration of Jayalene's life will be held on April 27 from 1-4 pm at 800 Berkley Circle, Mishawaka, IN. Jayalene worked at Kmart in Elkhart and was involved in many St. Joe County 4H clubs. She is survived by her children, Pam Holycross, Susan Heroy, Karin Stahlhut, Lori Durbin, and Roddell Durdin Jr., along with her sisters, Joyce Nicely and Louise Snyder, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is proceded in death by her husband, Roddell, a daughter, Penny, her parents, Homer and Marie Dean, and a foster brother, Chris Kahlmorgan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
