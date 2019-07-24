Jaydyn Anthony



Garrett



May 1, 2018 - July 22, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Jaydyn Anthony Garrett earned his angel wings in his mother's arms on July 22, 2019. Jaydyn was a ball of energy with a side of sweetness that melted everyone's hearts around him. His smile would light up a dark room. He adored his family and we adored him. Jaydyn's memory will be kept alive by his mother, Ashley Garrett, his father, John A. Garrett, his maternal grandparents, Penny and Terry Holderman and John Miller, his paternal grandparents, Audrey Holcomb and Bob Garrett; his six brothers, Anthony, John E., Keegan, Karter, Jase, and Remington, his great-grandparents, and plenty of aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by two great grandfathers and a great-grandmother. Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 pm. Pastor Neil Wonnacott will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in Jaydyn's honor to be sent to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019