Jean A. Wayer

June 23, 1933 - June 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jean A. Wayer, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in West Bend Nursing Facility.

Jean was born June 23, 1933 in South Bend to the late Louis and Florence (Knapik) Kaman. On April 19, 1952, Jean married Joseph Wayer; he preceded her in death in 2008. Jean was also preceded in death by their sons, Thomas Wayer and Joseph J. Wayer, Jr; and sister, Delores Miller.

Left to cherish Jean's memory are her daughter, Linda Molnar; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; 2 great-great grandchildren; and dear friend, Sue Sarasin.

Jean worked for Wilson Brothers/Enro Shirt Company and Kocziski's Sewing Company. She was a parishioner of St. Matthews Catholic Church. Jean loved to sew, go to garage sales, and dine out.

Due to current health risks, services will be private. Jean will be entombed next to her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
