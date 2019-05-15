Jean Ann Cohen



Nov. 4, 1929 - May 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jean Ann Cohen peaceably passed away in her South Bend home on May 9, 2019. Jean was born to John and Katherine McAndrew on November 4, 1929 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Jean married Louis Cohen in 1952, and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2009.



Jean graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Wilkes-Barre in 1950. She and Lou moved to South Bend in 1952, where he took a job at Studebaker Corporation until it closed in 1963. They both worked at Notre Dame, where Jean was a nurse in the infirmary for twenty years and Lou was the head of internal auditing. Jean was proud of her Irish Catholic background.



Jean and Lou loved to travel together, often to business conferences through work. They enjoyed frequent bike rides around the Notre Dame campus and playing cards, especially bridge, with family and friends. Jean was also fond of her Friday night dancing at the Elks. Always seeking to improve, Jean also audited several classes at Notre Dame.



Jean is survived by her five children. The children are as follows: Martin (Rebecca) Cohen, Thomas (Hetty) Cohen, Terry (Ellie) Cohen, Ann Marie (Kevin) Wallace, and Maureen (Donald) Newsom. Jean is also survived by 19 grandchildren as follows: Matthew Cohen, Brigid Cohen, Brianne Cohen, Michael Cohen, Sean Cohen, Jessica Cohen, Christopher Cohen, Gina Goetz, Arthur Cafiero, Conan Wallace, Nick Wallace, Tim Wallace, Casey Waltz, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Brian Newsom, Erin Newsom, Becky Newsom, Pat Newsom, and Eric Newsom. Jean is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren as well as a brother, John McAndrew. Jean's sister, Mary Katherine Morgan, also preceded Jean in death.



Jean was a devout Catholic who sacrificed to have all of her five children attend Catholic schools through high school and beyond. Her strong Irish background made her a loving disciplinarian for her children, and the children prospered from this upbringing. Her nursing abilities enabled Jean to be the in-house family doctor to the benefit of her family.



Family and friends may gather at 10:30am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Road 933, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 11:30am also at Christ the King Catholic Church. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ the King Building Fund, 52473 S.R. 933, South Bend, IN 46637. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary