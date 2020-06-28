Jean E. Price
June 13, 1927 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jean E. Price, residing in South Bend, passed away quietly Thursday, June 25, 2020 into the presence of her Lord and Savior, at the age of 93 years old. She was born June 13, 1927 in South Bend to the late Lawrence G. and Nellie I. (Harris) McGeath.
On October 22, 1949 in Mishawaka, IN, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roscoe D. Price, who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bryan S. and Jan Price of South Bend; four grandchildren, Amy (Derrick) Walker, Christopher (Rebecca) Price, Philip (Sarah) Bollenbacher, and Jaclyn (Steve) Szilagyi; along with eleven great-grandchildren and special friend, Jeff Boylen who was just like a son to Jean. Jean is also survived by her brother, Charles (Marlene) McGeath.
Jean was a faithful charter member of Community Baptist Church, where she served as the primary department superintendent and was a member of the choir. She loved traveling by RV with her late husband Roscoe, as well as sewing and cooking meals for all of her family and friends.
Services will be 12pm on Monday, June 29 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home starting from 10am on Monday. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Jean may be offered to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., Roseland, IN 46637. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.