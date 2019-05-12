Jean Harper



June 14, 1920 - May 7, 2019



NAPLES, FL - Jean Hodson Harper of Naples, FL, formerly of South Bend, IN, died on May 7, 2019. Born June 14, 1920, Jean was the eldest daughter of Ada Hurlbutt Hilbert and Dr. John W. Hilbert of South Bend. She is predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Richard Milo Hodson of South Bend; her husband of 5 years, Charles C. Harper Jr. of San Diego, CA; and her sisters, Mardelle Hilbert Witous of Chicago, IL and Jacqueline Hilbert Smith of Dallas, TX.



Mrs. Harper is survived by her children, Cielo Hodson, David Hodson, Kris Hodson Moore and their spouses, Leaf Myczack, Laurie Bloom, and James Moore. Also surviving are five grandchildren, two great-grandsons, five nieces, eight nephews, and her many beloved friends.



She attended Stephens College and Indiana University and was a member of the Service Guild of South Bend, the South Bend Junior League, and the First Presbyterian Church of Naples.



She was a loyal friend and loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, and daughter. Her indomitable spirit will be celebrated by friends and family in Naples, Florida and South Bend, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Broadened Horizons Organic Teaching Farm, 705 Laurel Creek Road NE, Pilot, VA 24138. She is missed by all who knew her. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary