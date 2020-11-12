Jean K. Cybulski
Aug. 30, 1932 - Nov. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jean K. Cybulski, 88, passed away at 5:15pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Southfield Village.
Jean was born on August 30, 1932 in South Bend to Leo and Thelma (Irvin) Szmanda, the third of eight children. On May 21, 1955 in South Bend she married William E. Cybulski, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2020. Jean was also preceded in death by sisters, Joan Burger and Jane Robinson; and brothers Jim, Jack, Gary, and Tommy Joe Szmanda.
Jean was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Bernard Dolezal for 15 years, and then worked part-time at the South Bend Clinic, until retirement.
Surviving are four sons, Brad (Mark Porman) Cybulski and Bruce (Sue) Cybulski both of South Bend, Bryan (Lynette) Cybulski of Estill Springs, TN, and Barry (Katie) Cybulski of Mishawaka; six grandchildren, Colin, B.J., Christie, Tyler, Chloe, and Caitlyn; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Rose and Ander, a sister, Sandy Paprocki, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue from 9-10am, with services to follow at 10:00am. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Indiana Food Bank, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com
, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Passcode is 0000. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.