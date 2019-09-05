|
Jean Louise
Scheibelhut
Oct. 27, 1935 - Sept. 1, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Jean Louise Scheibelhut, nee Kreuzer, passed away on September 1, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana with her family at her side.
Jean was born on October 27, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She spent her formative years growing up in Chicago with her parents, Otto and Elena (Horvath) Kreuzer, and her younger brother, Otto.
Jean attended St. Scholastica Academy for high school and graduated from Marquette University in 1957 - the first person in her family to go to college. Following college, Jean taught school in the heart of Chicago and then decided to see a new part of the world and traveled to Yokosuka, Japan to teach for the U.S. Air Force. Jean continued to enrich lives as she taught in the public schools in Denver, Colorado, and was also the director of the CCD program at St. Leo Parish in Stamford, Connecticut.
In May of 1961, Jean married her lifelong partner, Richard C. Scheibelhut, of South Bend, Indiana. They were married in Chicago. Before returning to South Bend for retirement in 2007, Jean and Richard lived in many places during their 58 years together: Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Denver, Colorado; Morton Grove/Park Ridge, Illinois; Stamford, Connecticut; Upper Saddle River, New Jersey; and Tucson, Arizona.
Jean's favorite hobbies were reading and tending to her gardens - whether it be flowers, veggies, or raspberries. Jean also loved watercolor painting, and she had an art station set up in the sunroom at her home in South Bend, where she enjoyed countless hours mastering the craft of watercolor painting. Jean also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and overseas whenever possible.
Jean battled breast cancer in 1995 and again in 2002. In 2012, Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and in 2019, she was diagnosed with a mass on her brain.
Jean is survived by her husband, Richard C. Scheibelhut, whom she loved very much for 58 years; her two children, Leo Scheibelhut of Duluth, Minnesota and Judith (Cory) Stepanek of Oceanside, California; three grandchildren of Duluth Minnesota; her brother, Otto Kreuzer; dear family friend, Ekkehard Scholz; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and two grand-dogs of Oceanside, California.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross College, 54515 S.R. 933 North, Notre Dame, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00-11:30am on Saturday prior to Mass. Jean will be privately interred at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019