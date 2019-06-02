Jean M. Coffey



March 21, 1926 - May 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Jean McArthur Coffey, on May 29, 2019.She was born March 21 1926 to Emily Orris (Jordan) and Alan McArthur in Chicago, Illinois.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard Elwin Coffey. Also preceding her in death are daughter, Jean Coffey Fairbanks; brother, James McArthur; and grandchildren, Ryan Thomas and Anna Rose Coffey.



She graduated from the Loring School for Girls in 1943 and Depauw University in 1947.



She obtained her pilot's license when she was a mere 16, flying her first solo flight in 1942.



She leaves behind a daughter, Emily Ann Coffey Bell (Jon); sons, Richard Alan (Debrorah) and Thomas O'Neal (Suzanne); nine grandchildren, Rac Coffey (Mandy), Meg Coffey, Zachary A. Bell (Lindsey), Adam M. Bell, Emily Main (Alex), Spencer Coffey, Dylan Coffey, Libby Coffey, and Chandler Fairbanks; and five great-grandchildren, Evelyn Jean and Connor Main, Aiden and Sloane Coffey, and A.J. Williams.She also leaves behind her dearly loved nieces and nephews.



She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it.



Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 10 at Riverview Cemetery. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary