Jean M. Sharp
May 29, 1926 - May 24, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - On Sunday, May 24, 2020 Jean M. Sharp, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord at age 93. Jean was born in Georgetown, SC, to Myron and Mildred May Smith on May 29, 1926. After her mother passed away, she was relocated to Mishawaka, IN where she was adopted by her aunt and uncle. On August 3, 1948 she married Virgle Sharp. They raised two sons, Dale and Douglas and two daughters, Janice and Joyce.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Janice (William) Taylor of Cataula, GA and Joyce (Dennis) Olsen of Osceola, IN, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Jean was a lifelong servant of Christ. Her spiritual journey started at the First Church of God in Mishawaka, then the Michiana Community Church in Granger where she was one of the founders, then the Adamsville Road Church of God in Elkhart.
Jean loved spending time with her family. She was a proud Mishawaka High School Alumni, Class of 1945. An avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan, she also spent numerous hours crafting so that she could brighten the lives of her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgle Sharp; her sons, Dale Sharp and Douglas Sharp, her brother, Jack Jordan; sisters, Rella Bowser, June Amos, and Mary Cannon; and her parents and adoptive parents, Myron and Mildred May Smith and Donald and Mary Harsh.
Services of celebration will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N Main St. in Mishawaka. Rev. Dr. Bonita Laudeman and Rev. Erv Mize will officiate. A private graveside service and burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family from 12 pm to 1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean M. Sharp may be donated to Adamsville Road Church, 51287 CR7, Elkhart, IN 46514. Online condolences may be offered to family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.