Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Cleveland Road
South Bend, IN
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Cleveland Road
South Bend, IN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Cleveland Road
South Bend, IN
Jean Marie Divine


1959 - 2019
Jean Marie Divine Obituary
Jean Marie Divine

May 19, 1959 - Oct. 6, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jean Marie (Montgomery) Divine, 60, residing in Mishawaka, IN, passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019 in her home, following a six-month battle with cancer.

She was born May 19, 1959 in South Bend, a daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Boles) Montgomery. She was a 1977 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School.

On May 10, 1980 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, South Bend, Jean was united in marriage to Timothy Divine. She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Tim, of 39 years. Also surviving is a daughter, Sarah and Rick Schrader of Mishawaka; a son, Andrew Divine of Indianapolis; and her grandson, Noah Schrader. Jean is also survived by her three brothers, Richard (Cindy) Montgomery of Granger, IN, Gregory (Mary Ann) Montgomery of North Liberty, and Brian (Jill) Montgomery of Plymouth, IN.

Jean was a graduate of Bethel College, Mishawaka. She worked at Bethel College as assistant registrar for the past twenty years, where she also belonged to the Bethel women's euchre group. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in South Bend.

Services celebrating Jean's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Rev. Reed Anderstrom officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the church as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean Divine may be offered to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or to Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46628.

Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel is assisting the Divine family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
