Jean Norris
March 25, 1948 - Sept. 28, 2020
TOPEKA, IN - Jean Norris, 72, of Topeka, died unexpectedly Mon., Sept. 28. She was born March 25, 1948 to Lowell and Mary Ann (Sime) Wise. On May 3, 1980, she married the love of her life, Burdette Norris; he survives along with her daughter, Katherine (Trey) Fogg; son, Lance (Susan) Beehler, & three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, & a brother. Her seven grandchildren were the love of her life. Visitation is 3-7pm TODAY, Thurs., Oct. 1 followed by a 7pm Funeral at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Condolences at millerstewartfuneralhome.com
.