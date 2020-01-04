Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southfield Village
6450 Miami Circle
South Bend, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Southfield Village
6450 Miami Circle
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette A. (Tolmen) Koehler


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette A. (Tolmen) Koehler Obituary
Jeanette A. (Tolmen) Koehler

May 8, 1922 - Jan. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette A. Koehler, 97, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Southfield Village. Jeanette was the fifth of fourteen children born at home in New Carlisle to the late William Charles and Gladys (Carr) Tolmen. She attended Puddletown School for a couple of years before transferring to New Carlisle where she graduated in 1940. Jeanette worked at the lunch counter at the South Shore Station in South Bend. She was later employed by School City where she worked in the cafeteria. Jeanette married Woodrow Koehler, better known as Woody, on September 15, 1950, at the First Methodist Church of South Bend where she is still a member. Jeanette and Woody shared a love for Notre Dame and especially ND football and held season tickets for decades. They tailgated from morning until night on game days and family and friends congregated around them. Jeanette and Woody also spent considerable time at the Maennerchor Club and the Marine Corps League. Family reunions and picnics were very important to the very extended Tolmen family.

Jeanette is survived by a brother, Donald (Wanda) of New Carlisle and a brother, Charles Richard of Venice, Florida; as well as a brother-in-law, Mike Sinks of West Des Moines, Iowa, and sister-in-law, Patricia Tolmen of New Carlisle, and by many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by seven sisters: Mary Mell, Rosetta Loomis, Ellen Sinks, Marie Swartz, Modelle Karoly, Louise Mackey, and Helen Blackston; and four brothers: William, Russell, Harry, and Terry.

There will be a visitation at Southfield Village, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, IN on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 am E.S.T to 11:00 am E.S.T with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Final prayers and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Historic New Carlisle, P.O. Box 107, New Carlisle, IN 46552. Online condolences may be offered to Jeanette's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -