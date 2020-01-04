|
|
Jeanette A. (Tolmen) Koehler
May 8, 1922 - Jan. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette A. Koehler, 97, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Southfield Village. Jeanette was the fifth of fourteen children born at home in New Carlisle to the late William Charles and Gladys (Carr) Tolmen. She attended Puddletown School for a couple of years before transferring to New Carlisle where she graduated in 1940. Jeanette worked at the lunch counter at the South Shore Station in South Bend. She was later employed by School City where she worked in the cafeteria. Jeanette married Woodrow Koehler, better known as Woody, on September 15, 1950, at the First Methodist Church of South Bend where she is still a member. Jeanette and Woody shared a love for Notre Dame and especially ND football and held season tickets for decades. They tailgated from morning until night on game days and family and friends congregated around them. Jeanette and Woody also spent considerable time at the Maennerchor Club and the Marine Corps League. Family reunions and picnics were very important to the very extended Tolmen family.
Jeanette is survived by a brother, Donald (Wanda) of New Carlisle and a brother, Charles Richard of Venice, Florida; as well as a brother-in-law, Mike Sinks of West Des Moines, Iowa, and sister-in-law, Patricia Tolmen of New Carlisle, and by many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by seven sisters: Mary Mell, Rosetta Loomis, Ellen Sinks, Marie Swartz, Modelle Karoly, Louise Mackey, and Helen Blackston; and four brothers: William, Russell, Harry, and Terry.
There will be a visitation at Southfield Village, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, IN on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 am E.S.T to 11:00 am E.S.T with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Final prayers and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Historic New Carlisle, P.O. Box 107, New Carlisle, IN 46552. Online condolences may be offered to Jeanette's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020