Jeanette Borders
March 6, 1928 - April 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette Borders passed away on April 8, 2020, in her home in Circle Pines, Minnesota at the age of 92.
Jeanette was born in South Bend, Indiana on March 6, 1928 to Luther and Ethel Call, who preceded in her death. She was also preceded in death by three sisters and her two sons. Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Becky Wagner of Mishawaka, Indiana, 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Jeanette raised her three children in New Carlisle, Indiana, before moving to Minnesota in 1976. She worked for 3M Corporation and retired at the age of 70. Jeanette enjoyed many years of traveling, dancing, and being the life of the party.
Jeanette will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020