Jeanette C.
“Luella” Harris
Jan. 6, 1925 - Nov. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jeanette Catherine Luella Harris, 95, of South Bend passed away at 2:11 p.m. Monday, November 2, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Affectionately known as Lue, she was born in Muncie, Indiana, on January 6, 1925, to the union of Augusta (Alexander) and Thomas Raymond Clarkson, Sr. The family moved to Indianapolis for a short time, then to Burkesville, Ohio, where she entered kindergarten. Upon relocating to Wakarusa, Indiana, she attended Madison Township High School through the 11th grade. Luella joined the Madison Chapel Church of Wakarusa as a teenager, where she served as secretary of the Sunday School. She later received her GED in South Bend, Indiana.
On March 14, 1942, she married Muncy Elbert Harris. They were married almost 50 years before his death on December 3, 1991. To that union, Lue and Muncy welcomed three beautiful daughters, Kitty, Nancy, and Rosie.
The couple joined Grace A.M.E. Zion Church in 1943. Lue faithfully served in several ministries including the Steward and Stewardess Board; she served as president of the Service Guild and was a member of the Senior Choir. She was also a Master Member of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the A.M.E. Zion Church, where she raised money annually and was crowned Queen for one year; Lue served as a delegate of the Michigan Annual Conference for many years.
She was an avid volunteer with the following local organizations: Church Women United of Saint Joseph County, serving as executive secretary and publicity committee chairperson; and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in the ICU and surgery waiting rooms. As a resident of Saint Joseph Tower, she served as Members Council secretary and president, and worked with Busy Hands, and the Real Services Nutrition Site.
During WWII, Lue worked at The Studebaker Aviation Plant and provided domestic services for several South Bend families. She was nanny for many years to her bonus children, Judy and Danny Dahlberg. Lue and Muncy worked together assisting South Bend families with various social functions, occasionally working for former Notre Dame football coach, Ara Parseghian after football games.
Life-long friends were acquired by Lue from The Friendly Twelve Club of South Bend. She served as president and secretary for several years. She also loved playing games, especially Upwords, as well as Scrabble, and various card games with family and friends, to whom she was affectionately known as “Granny Sugar”, a name given to her by her great-granddaughter, Christina Rose Grady. Lue was a “ruthless” competitor when it came to her games, and usually beat everybody, no matter the age.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband were four sisters, Eddie Alberta Dempsey, Armelia Ann Philp, Leona Donna Belle Jackson, and Norma Jean Vaughn; one brother, Thomas Raymond Clarkson, Jr., and her stepfather, Hansberry C. Holley.
Lue leaves to mourn her passing three daughters: Luella Kathryn Lanning and her husband Mark of Mishawaka, Indiana; Nancy Ellen Funches and her husband Otis, Sr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Rosalie Anne Hale and her husband Eugene of Las Vegas, Nevada; ten grandchildren: Otis Luther Funches, Jr. and his wife Kenisha of Kennesaw, Georgia; Tyrone Muncy Starling and his wife LaTisha of Caledonia, Michigan; Brandi Kathryn Ross and her wife Ebony of Michigan City, Indiana; Demond Eugene Hale and his wife Katrina of Eagan, Minnesota; Troy Allan Funches and his wife Stephanie, and Vanessa Jane Funches, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Angela LaNette Hale of South Bend, Indiana, Toni Good and her husband Clovie of Carson, California; Armen D. Ross, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Baltimore, Maryland; and Stacie Marie Lanning of South Bend, Indiana; 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Peaches Arlene Morris of LaPorte, Indiana, Dortha Kennedy-Parchman of South Bend, Indiana, and Lucretia Brown of Lexington, South Carolina; and one brother, Chester Holly Sterling of Detroit, Michigan. Numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends share in her loss, as well as her loving companion, guardian, protector, and pet, Fluffy.
A special thank you to her niece, Barbara Ann Lawson and the Center for Hospice Care of Mishawaka for the loving care provided.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Rickardo Taylor, Sr. officiating. Committal service and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed at the following link: https://boxcast.tv/view/mrs-jeanette-lue-harris-celebration-of-life-654308
.
Memorial contributions in Luella's name may be made to Grace AME Zion Church, 1211 Vassar Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William Street is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.