Jeanette Celestine Winborn
June 10, 1935 - April 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette Celestine Winborn, 84, of South Bend, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 5:15 a.m., peacefully at home after a lingering illness.
Jeanette was born June 10, 1935 to the union of Yvonne & Leonard Michaels in Helena, AR. At nine months she was legally adopted by Walter & Daisy Burch and after the death of Mr. Burch, Mrs. Burch took her three-year-old daughter Jeanette and relocated to Gary, IN. Jeanette met Riley E. Winborn, they married, and six children were blessed to this union. She was a graduate of Frobel High School in Gary, IN. Mrs. Jeanette served as a foster grandparent until her retirement. She had a special love for her children.
Jeanette leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Camile (Gerald) Boyce, Jeanmarie' (Glenn) Anderson, and Suzette Winborn; one son, Anthony R. Winborn; 11 grandchildren: Riley Earl Winborn III, Joyce Marie Winborn, Michael & Crystal Winborn, Glenn P. Anderson II, Olivia Marie Anderson, Gerald & Markisha Boyce, Carvell Boyce, Janeen & Jenee Boyce, Nadia & Tim Byrd, and Teris Winborn, 15 great-grandchildren; her special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Nixon; a special niece, Rita Wilson, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Jeanette is preceded by her adoptive parents, Walter & Daisy Burch; two sons, Riley & Jerome Winborn; birth mother, Yvonne Michaels; husband, Riley E. Winborn; and two sisters, Trosele & Ernestine. She will be missed.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon also at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020