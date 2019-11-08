|
Jeanette Elaine Bogart
June 14, 1925 - Nov. 7, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Jeanette Elaine Bogart, age 94, of South Bend passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at BellTower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granger. Jeanette was born June 14, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Cecil and Beulah (Merrick) Fenner. On March 12, 1946, she married Robert Bogart in South Bend, Indiana. Robert preceded her in death, passing away in August of 1981.
Surviving are her children, Robert Bogart Jr. of Mishawaka, Indiana, George (Kathy) Bogart of South Bend, Indiana, Yvonne Bogart of Elkhart, Indiana, Kathy (Mike) Gerndt of Elkhart, and Charlene (John) Mullens of Oklahoma. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Goddard.
Following Jeanette's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. The Bogart family will honor her memory privately at a later date. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is handling the arrangements.
Jeanette was employed as a press operator for over 27 years at South Bend Plastic before her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband Robert, playing cards with her friends and family, and spending time outdoors gardening. Jeanette also loved raising her pet birds and always looked forward to the traditional “White Elephant” gift exchange with her family at Christmas. She also attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in South Bend for many years.
In lieu of flowers, Jeanette's family asks that donations be made in her memory to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019