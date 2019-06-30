Jeanette K. Orlowski



Nov. 12, 1930 - June 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette K. Orlowski, 88, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in her home in South Bend.



Jeanette was born November 12, 1930 in South Bend as the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Kovach) Huber. On October 22, 1949, Jeanette married the love of her life, Ernest Orlowski. They celebrated 53 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John, Francis, & Joseph Huber, and Rosemary Sergeant; loving husband, Ernest; and daughter-in-law, Evelyn.



Jeanette is survived by her eight loving children, David Orlowski, Robert (Anne) Orlowski, Diane Orlowski, Martin (Janice) Orlowski, Dennis (Karen) Orlowski, Paul (Kathy) Orlowski, Susan Zwierzynski, & Steven Orlowski, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.



Jeanette was strong in her faith and an active member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church for 70 years. She loved to cook, bake for her family, play cards, marbles, assemble jigsaw puzzles, tend to her rose garden, and lavish attention on her constant companion and fierce protector, Molly, her king German Shepherd. Jeanette had a passion for decorating her home for Christmas and giving gifts to her loved ones. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Everyone who knew her loved her. The world was a better place with her in it. She was a true friend to many. Her love of the Lord and her love for others will carry on through her descendants.



Family and friends may call from 2:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 W. Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019