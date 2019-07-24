Jeanette Kruse



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Jeanette, 95, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Hamilton Grove Skilled Nursing Care Unit in New Carlisle, Indiana.



Jeanette was born on September 18, 1923 in Michigan City, Indiana to Florence (Kroening) and Richard J. Kruse, Sr. On September 14, 1945 she married Ralph R. Leonard at the Waves Quarters “D” National Communications Annex Chapel in Washington, D.C.



Surviving are her husband, Ralph of New Carlisle, Indiana; her son, James (Tina) Leonard of Michigan City, Indiana; her daughter, Karen (Jerry) Lindley of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren, Christopher, Jay, and Michael; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris, who died in 1924, and her brother, Richard J. Kruse, Jr. who died in 2011.



Jeanette served in the United States Naval Reserves, better known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services) from February 1944 until November 1945 as a cryptographer and was stationed in Washington, D.C. After raising her children, Jeanette worked for Pullman Standard's Chicago office as the supervisor of General Accounting. In retirement, she and Ralph enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.



A Committal Service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 153 Tilden Avenue, Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating. Full Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and V.F.W. 2536 at the cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 121 East Seventh Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360 or Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.



