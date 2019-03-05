Jeanette McCollum



Nov. 15, 1945 - March 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette McCollum passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:26pm with her family by her side at Indiana University Health Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was 73 years old.



Jeanette was born on November 15, 1945 in Register, GA, to the late Oscar and Annie (Lee) Moody, Sr. On December 23, 1963, she married Robbie Lee McCollum, who survives.



In 1965, Robbie and Jeanette relocated to South Bend, IN, where she held several jobs before being employed by University of Notre Dame as a chef in the south dining hall on campus. She was employed there for more than twenty years before she retired.



In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by five brothers: Riley, Oscar, Willie, Cardies, and Ulysse Moody. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robbie Lee McCollum of South Bend; her son, Andre McCollum of Conyers, GA; two brothers, DeWitt (Marie) Moody and Johnnie (Jackie) Moody, both of South Bend; and two sisters, Gloria Wallace of South Bend and Gladys Payne of Rincon, GA. Jeanette is also survived by many nieces and nephews, some of whom were as close to her as her own children: Eleven Moody, Angela Moody, Kathy Norris, and Johnnie Moody, Jr., as well as a host of other family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kawanna Farmer-Harris, as Jeanette always said she was the daughter she never had.



Funeral Services for Jeanette will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 621 Lindsey Street, South Bend, IN. Rev. Gilbert C. Washington will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, March 3 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Additional visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday at the church prior to the service.



Contributions in memory of Jeanette may be made to St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.



Contributions in memory of Jeanette may be made to St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.