Jeanette R. McCarty
Oct. 2, 1933 - Oct. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanette Ruth (Miltenberger) McCarty passed away Sunday at age 86. She was born in South Bend, IN on October 2, 1933, to the late Daniel and Eliza (Cramer) Miltenberger.
Jeanette is survived by her four children: Georgia (John - deceased) Stopper, Donald Jr. (Pam) McCarty, Jackie (Daniel) McDowell, and Cheryl (Steven Hunter); and brothers, George (Theresa) Miltenberger and Roy (Linda) Miltenberger. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jeanette in death was her husband, Donald and several brothers and sisters.
Jeanette always put others before herself. She enjoyed gardening, taking gambling trips to Las Vegas with her sisters, and being out in nature. She would have Notre Dame football tailgate parties at her house where she would cook tons of food. The only dog she ever liked was named Mugs. Jeanette and her friends would travel around to shopping festivals, such as Canal Days.
A visitation will be held for Jeanette on Saturday, November 2, at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, from 9:30-10:45 am. Services will take place at 10:45 am, with burial following at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Services, PO Box 4204, South Bend, IN 46635; or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019