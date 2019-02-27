Jeanine A. Allen



March 28, 1961 - Feb. 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanine A. Allen, 57, passed away at 11:13am Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.



Jeanine was born on March 28, 1961 in South Bend. She received a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration & Business at Indiana University, South Bend. She worked in human resources for several companies including First Source Bank, Bank of America, and Kellogg Company. Some of her hobbies included playing tennis, rollerblading, cycling, and reading. She loved to cheer on Notre Dame football and Butler basketball. Most of all she valued and prioritized her relationship with Jesus Christ.



Jeanine is survived by her parents, David and Frances (Lukavich) Andrysiak of South Bend; daughter, Adriana (Evan) Hill of Indianapolis; son, Aaron Allen of Bristol; sister, Jenny Werntz of South Bend; niece, Samantha; nephew, Robert; great-nephew, Neiko; and her beloved cat, Mia.



Family and friends may gather from 5-8 Wednesday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.