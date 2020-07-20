1/1
Jeanine Hoffman
1927 - 2020
Jeanine Hoffman

August 29, 1927 - July 17, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Jeanine Hoffman, 92, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Jeanine was born August 29, 1927 in France to the late Joseph and Anna (Gambala) Cinal. She married Eugene Hoffman, and he preceded her in death. Jeanine was also preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonne McGill; and several brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish the memory of Jeanine is her daughter, Anne( Robert) James; grandchildren, Robby (Donna) James, Yvette (Todd) Snyder, Kevin (Lindsey) Adank, and Carrie Adank; great-grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Collins, Jacqueline Lantaro, Rebecca Curtis, and Katie James; son-in-law, Richard McGill; sister, Anna Oleksiak of Poland; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanine was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She immigrated to the United States from France in 1946 with her infant daughter, Anne. She met her future husband, Eugene in 1947 on a sidewalk in South Bend, and they were married on October 31, 1948. Eugene passed away in 2008. Jeanine was a very strong-willed woman and was loved by many.

Visitation for Jeanine will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
JUL
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
