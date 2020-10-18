Jeanne Ann Burke
June 20, 1937 - Oct. 14, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Jeanne Ann Burke, 83, went to be with the Lord on October 14 after succumbing to Alzheimer's. Jeanne was born on June 20, 1937, in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Angelo and Mary (Balatore) Forte. She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Burke of Granger, IN. Jeanne is also survived by her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy: daughter, Jill Celie-Brenay of Mishawaka, IN; sons, Jack (Juanita) Celie of Grove, Oklahoma and Jeff (Cheryl) Celie of South Bend, IN; granddaughter, Dr. Jessica (Johnny) Basham of Mishawaka, IN; and grandson, Angelo Celie of South Bend, IN. Jeanne loved and will be missed by her stepson, William (Jennifer) Burke and their daughters, Mikayla and Kiersten of Indianapolis, IN as well as stepson Sean (Michelle) Burke of Baldwinsville, New York.
Jeanne was a graduate of Mishawaka High School Class of 1955 and Vogue Beauty College in 1957. Cosmetology, especially hairstyling, was her passion and occupation for 60 years. She never stopped honing her craft, often traveling to seminars including those given by Jos`e Eber and Paul Mitchell in Beverly Hills and New York City. She was a fabulous cook and cherished making pasta noodles and sauce from scratch for the holidays with her kids and grandchildren. In her spare time and after retirement, Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing cards as well as enjoying music - especially dancing and an occasional Scotch and water at the Elks Lodge in South Bend. She finally got to go back to her ancestral homeland (Italy) when she and Andy enjoyed a honeymoon “trip of a lifetime” in 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jeanne at St. Pius X Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, October 21. Friends and family visitation will be at the church between 11:30 am and 1:30 PM preceding the service. Jeanne will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209 or RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615 (www.riverbendcancerservices.org
).