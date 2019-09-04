Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic
in the back of the church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Jeanne J. Schoonaert


1929 - 2019
Jeanne J. Schoonaert Obituary
Jeanne J. Schoonaert

Sept. 5, 1929 - Sept. 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeanne J. Schoonaert, 89, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Southfield Nursing Facility.

Jeanne was born September 5, 1929 in South Bend to the late Frank and Josephine (Nowicki) Varga. On May 20, 1950 Jeanne married Donald Schoonaert; he preceded her in death on May 21, 1964. She is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Pamela; and brother, Donald. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Gary (Terri) Schoonaert & Dean (Mary) Schoonaert; grandchildren, Abigail, Brian, and Andrew Schoonaert, Chelsey (Jeffrey) Hagan, Joshua (Aly) Lowe, Marissa (Paul) Gonzalez, Jeremiah (Lisa) Lowe, Rachel Schoonaert-Bourgeois, and Sara (Ryan) Allen; and great-grandchildren, Chase & Laney Bourgeois, Sydney & Dylan Allen, Connor Schoonaert, Evelyn Hagan, and Jack & Clara Lowe.

Jeanne worked 25 years for the South Bend Medical Foundation. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and the Golden Clusters. Jeanne was also a member of MR Falcons.

Jeanne was a proud graduate of Washington High School, and the President of her Senior Class. She was an avid Washington and Notre Dame football, and women's basketball fan. She also enjoyed watching her granddaughter Sara play softball at Notre Dame and never missed a game. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing and dancing, especially with her husband, Donald. She was very social and loved any activities which allowed her to spend time with family and friends. The family will always treasure the memories of their annual vacations to various local lakes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a visitation for friends & family one hour prior to the Mass in the back of the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
