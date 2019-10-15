|
Jeanne M. Huber
April 2, 1946 - Oct. 11, 2019
MONTEREY, IN - Jeanne Margaret (Rose) Huber, 73, of Monterey, IN passed away surrounded by her family on Oct. 11, 2019 following a short illness.
Jeanne was born April 2, 1946 in Manchester, England, but moved to the United States with her parents at six months of age, growing up in Hessville, IN and graduating from Morton High School in Hammond.
On July 6, 1968, Jeanne married Raymond L. Huber in Hammond, IN at All Saints Catholic Church. In the spring of 1972, they moved to Monterey and raised three children. Jeanne enjoyed being a homemaker for many years. She loved gardening, canning, sewing, ceramics, embroidery, and watching her children play school sports and participate in 4-H.
Jeanne went into the retail business in 1985 as the Co-Owner of Huber's Carpet Outlet in Plymouth, followed by a second location in Monticello in 2008 and a third store in Rockville in 2012. Although Jeanne retired a few years ago, she was once very active in the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and was named “Volunteer of the Year.”
She enjoyed spending time at her summer home on Lake Shafer in Monticello, swinging on the glider and just staring at the lake while sipping hot tea in the mornings and margaritas in the afternoons. She often said she would never get tired of that view. She wintered in Pensacola, Florida and enjoyed traveling with Ray all over the world.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Raymond L. Huber; her three children, Lisa (Steve Guyse) of Lakeville, IN, Carrie (Scott Strycker) of Independence, KS, and Raymond W. Huber of Monterey; her three siblings: brother, Michael Rose of Frankfort, IN; sister, Linda (Robert Chorba) of Knox; and brother, Thomas Rose (Diane) of Kouts; four grandchildren, Anthony Guyse of Bremen, Scott Strycker of Witchita, KS, MacKenzie Strycker of Joplin, MO, and John Strycker of Independence, KS; two great-granddaughters, Peyton Guyse and Riley Guyse of Plymouth, along many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Evans) and Floyd Rose, and a grandson, Alex Guyse.
Visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lakeshore Drive, Culver, Indiana, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM EST. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM EST on Friday, October 18 at the Odom Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Monterey, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019