Jeanne Nelson
Oct. 24, 1924 - Jan. 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jeanne A. Nelson, 95, of Mishawaka, formerly of Elkhart passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the home of her son, David and his wife, Lois in Mishawaka.
Jeanne was born on October 24, 1924 in Peru, IN to the late Milo and Clara (Bollman) Huffman.
Graduating with Peru High School class of 1942, she then attended Manchester College where she received her degree in 1946. It was at Manchester that she met the love of her life, John H. Nelson and they were married July 4, 1946.
She taught business and shorthand at Miami High School for one year and then worked for Clarence Ziesle as bookkeeper before moving to Philadelphia, PA with John as he completed dental school at Temple University. It was in Philadelphia where their son James J. was born. Upon completion of John's dental schooling, they moved to Sturgis, MI where their son David W. was born.
They moved to Elkhart, IN in 1954 and Jeanne became manager of the dental practice as well as his chairside assistant and strongest supporter until his retirement in 1991.
Jeanne was a wonderfully kind, smart, funny, and fiercely loyal wife and mother who became friends with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Doris and her husband Albert Linedecker; and her husband and soulmate, Dr. John H. Nelson. She leaves behind her sons, David W. (Lois) of Mishawaka, IN and James J. (Emiko) Nelson of Alamogordo, NM; two granddaughters, April L. (Kelly) Nelson of Indianapolis, IN and Yuriko E. Nelson of Albuquerque, NM; and her brother, Murl (Margery) Huffman of Centerville, OH to honor her memory.
Per Jeanne's wishes, there will be no visitation or services as she will be cremated. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to the wonderful people at Heartland Hospice, especially Nicky, Heather, and Pat.
Please consider performing a random act of kindness in Jeanne's honor.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020