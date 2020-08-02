Jeanne V.
Gutschenritter
July 10, 1921 - July 30, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Jeanne V. Gutschenritter, 99, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2020 at Brookdale in Granger, IN. She was born on July 10, 1921 in Pulaski County, Indiana, to Victor E. and Marie (Hoover) Rouhier, both of whom preceded her in death.
On October 10, 1959 in South Bend, IN, Jeanne married Lawrence J. Gutschenritter, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2007. Jeanne was also preceded in death by her brother, William.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Victoria M. Gutschenritter of Elkhart, IN, as well as her brothers, Charles Rouhier of Lansing, MI and Jack (Irene) Rouhier of Pinehurst, NC.
Jeanne was a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing as well as Saint Mary's College and Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. Prior to marriage, she served in the United States Army Nurse Corps during World War II. Jeanne worked for many years at St. Joseph Hospital and taught maternity nursing at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and Ivy Tech. She was also a Red Cross instructor-trainer in the natural childbirth method for thirty years.
After her retirement, Jeanne and her husband volunteered at St. Pius X Catholic Church and established the senior group there. Jeanne also began her genealogical research, gardened, travelled and visited family and friends.
Jeanne was loved, respected, and appreciated by her husband, daughter, family, colleagues, and students. We all cherished her presence in our lives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside service and burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery South, Pulaski, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:30am on Tuesday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeanne may be donated to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530; or to Sisters of the Holy Cross, Development Office, 407 Bertrand Hall, Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN 46556-5000.
.