Jeannette Blondia
Aug. 7, 1939 - Nov. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jeannette M. Blondia, 81, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Jeannette was born August 7, 1939 in South Bend to the late Carl and Margaret (Powell) Griman. She grew up in South Bend and was a graduate of John Adams High School.
Jeannette began working for the Associates at the age of 17, through 1965. She then was employed until 2007 at First Bank which later became 1st Source. Jeannette was a member of the Cathedral of St. Matthew and belonged to the Women's Club at 1st Source. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing putt putt golf, and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Robert) Bobson, Jr. of South Bend; two grandchildren, Tommy and Kathy Bobson of South Bend; a brother, George (Lou Ann) Griman of Troy, Ohio; two sisters, Margaret “Peg” Stevens of Granger and Julie (Charles) Barany of South Bend; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Blondia; and a brother, Eugene Griman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Tuesday, November 17, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by going to St. Matthew Cathedral You Tube Channel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society
or Shriners Children's Hospitals
.
