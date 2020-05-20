Jeannie Quirk



Nov. 26, 1946 - May 17, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Jeannie Quirk, 73, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the parents of Joseph and Antoinette (nee Richards) Soltys in Salem, MA. She was the eldest of 8 children. She had 6 brothers, Joseph, Alfonse, Mark, David, James, and Brian, and one sister, Christine. She was the wife of William Quirk. They shared 42 years of marriage together.



Jeannie worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Ironwood Health and Rehabilitation Center for nearly 20 years.



Jeannie was passionate about the care she provided to the residents at the nursing home. She often received notes from relatives of those she cared for thanking her for providing such compassionate and genuine care to their loved ones.



Jeannie enjoyed knitting hats, scarves, and blankets. She collected many porcelain dolls (even though they creeped out her children). She also loved writing handwritten letters to friends and family as often as possible.



Jeannie greatly enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She would take in many of her children's friends and treated them as her own, many of whom lovingly called her “Ma.”



Jeannie will be remembered for her unique and inimitable sense of humor, her engaging storytelling, her inability to call her kids by their correct given name on the first try, and her love. She had no qualms with using four-letter words to spice up her conversations, and anyone who has spent time with her could recite at least one of Jeannie's unparalleled catchphrases.



She is survived by her husband, William Quirk of Mishawaka, IN; her children, John (David Calhoun) Silva of South Bend, IN, Hayley Campbell of Daytona Beach, FL, Krista Salkins of Jefferson, NH, William (Gretchen) Quirk of Indianapolis, IN, Cookie (Timothy) Quirk Mahaffey of Mishawaka, IN, and Katyanne (Jordan Lairson) Quirk of Indianapolis, IN; her siblings, Joseph Soltys of Peabody, MA, Alfonse Soltys of Lynn, MA, Mark Soltys of South Hamilton, MA, Christine Soltys of Marblehead, MA, James (Shirley) Soltys of Lynn, MA, and Brian Soltys of Lynn, MA, her 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Antionette Soltys, her brother, David Soltys, and her sons, David O'Connor and Bryan Quirk.



Due to the current health crisis, a private memorial service will take place.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





