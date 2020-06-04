Jeannine A. Laware
Oct. 23, 1942 - June 1, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Jeannine (St. Pierre) Laware passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born to Theresa and Albert St. Pierre on October 23, 1942 in Cohoes (Troy), NY.
Jeannine graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in 1960, the College of St. Rose (Albany, NY) in 1964, and obtained her Master's degree at St. John's University (Jamaica, NY) in 1966. As an aspiring teacher in Biological sciences, she was an assistant professor at several colleges: Hudson Valley Community College (Troy, NY), Westchester Community College (Valhalla, NY), and Avila College (Kansas City, MO).
Her passion for teaching made her an outstanding educator. Although small in stature, her students affectionately nicknamed her “The Little General”. In her teaching career, she taught a variety of courses in biological sciences. She co-authored a biology workbook used at Westchester Community College to help her students master the subject. She delighted in seeing a student become enlightened and the subject matter became the student's passion.
On June 28, 1969, she married Gil (Gilbert) Laware at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cohoes, NY. They lived in Westchester County for several years and then moved to Trumbull, CT where their son Christopher and daughter Jennifer were born.
After moving into the South Bend area, she joined the Human Resources Department at the South Bend Medical Foundation and retired from there.
After retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren (Emily, Matthew, and Drew Laware) after school. As they grew, she delighted in seeing them become young adults. There was always a board game to be played once homework was finished.
She is survived by her husband Gil, daughter Jennifer, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Rachelle, the grandkids, and her brother, Albert St. Pierre of Cohoes, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church at 11:00am Friday, June 5, 2020. Cremation will follow with burial of her cremated remains in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to services in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Alzheimer's Association, or the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.zahoran.com or the Zahoran Funeral Home Facebook page.
Streaming video is available at StPius.net or Facebook.com/StPiusGranger.
