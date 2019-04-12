IN MEMORIAM



Jeff Gibney



June 16, 1949 - April 12, 2014



Hey there papa, I miss you every single day. I wish you were here with me...with all of us. I feel your energy, love, and guidance almost everyday. Your friends and our family always talk about you but nothing compares to the one million kisses you gave me by my 16th birthday, soothing hugs, kind eyes, loving and inclusive heart, and memorable hearty and full laugh we all still hear so clearly.



I wanted to take this time to thank all of our thoughtful friends in the community who were there five years ago to graciously help our family with the planning and financial aspect of your beautiful celebration of life event. Thank you to the Kroc Center, South Bend Heritage Foundation, Elks Lodge #298, The Community Foundation, Memorial Hospital, City of South Bend, all of the speakers whom I consider family, and everyone who came to share love with one another in your memory. I love and appreciate all of you more than you will ever know.



Love Maggie - xoxoxo Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019