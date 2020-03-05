|
Jeff Hess
March 5, 1973 - Feb. 29, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Jeff Hess, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home in Buchanan, MI of natural causes.
Jeff was born to Rod and Sherry Hess on March 5, 1973 in Plymouth, IN. Jeff could be found outside, spending time at Pretty Lake, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling, and floating down the river. He enjoyed carpentry, volunteering, and grilling, and lived life to the fullest.
Jeff is survived by his two sons, Bailey Hess and Devon Hess of Plymouth, IN; parents, Rod and Sherry (Everly) Hess of Plymouth, IN; a sister, Kesha (Dave) Stockbridge of Denver, Colorado; a niece, Marley; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his two sons and fur babies, Tank and Molly.
Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Edith Hess of Plymouth, IN; and maternal grandparents, Don Everly and Wandy Everly of Bourbon, IN.
The family is encouraging everyone to come share memories with friends and family at his Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-5 at the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020