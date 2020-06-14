Jeffery A. Vaughn
Jeffery A. Vaughn

Feb. 25, 1959 - June 11, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jeffery A. Vaughn, 61, of Chichester, NH, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Jeffrey was born on February 25, 1959 in Florence, AL.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Linda F. McCain; his children, Patricia (Doug) Guest, Patrick Vaughn, and Crystal Balentine; his brothers, Frank L. (Patty) McCain and Jamie L. (Cherie) McCain, and six grandchildren along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Jackie C. Vaughn, his stepfather, Edwin l. McCain, and his grandparents.

Jeffrey attended Mishawaka High School and he worked as a welder. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.

Cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
