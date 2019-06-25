Jeffery L. Welborn



Feb. 22, 1949 - June 22, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Jeffery Lynn Welborn, 70, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord at 2:28 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Jeff was born on February 22, 1949 in Plymouth to the late Leroy and Genevieve (Hochstetler) Welborn. On December 2, 1972 he married Marsha Borggren. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marsha; two children, Gregory (Erin) Welborn of Bremen and Shannon (Josh) Olney of LaPorte; and four grandchildren, Paisley Welborn, Marty Welborn, Hadley Welborn, and Genevieve Olney. He is also survived by two sisters, Connie Welborn of Indianapolis and Jill (Al) Young of Bremen. Jeff was a graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S Marine Corps during Vietnam and was Honorably Discharged in 1971. Jeff was a lifetime farmer, helping his dad at a young age. He worked as a service technician for Century Link for over 43 years before his retirement. Jeff had a strong faith in the Lord and was currently attending Bremen Church of the Brethren. He was awarded the Bremen Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Award in 2017 and was the Chairman of the Board for the Holy Walk. He drove school bus for Bremen School Corp and also drove bus for the Bremen Bible Class. Jeff was a devoted family man and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bremen F.F.A., 511 W. Grant St., Bremen, IN 46506; Holy Walk, P.O. Box 194, Bremen, IN 46506; or the Bremen Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary