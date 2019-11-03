|
|
Jeffrey A. Woods
Oct. 6, 1949 - Oct. 31, 2019
LEXINGTON, KY - Jeffrey Andrew Woods, 70, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Niles, Michigan on October 6, 1949 as the only son of Andrew Frank Woods and Dawn Fisher Woods. He received a B.S. from Michigan State University in 1971 and went on to receive his J.D. from the University of Kentucky in 1975.
He married Kathy Reyher on December 21, 2014.
Jeff practiced law for over 40 years at the law firm of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP in Lexington, Kentucky and is remembered in his professional career as one of the finest mineral lawyers in the state who worked relentlessly on behalf of his clients. Jeff earned the same reputation of tireless support for his friends, neighbors and most especially, his family. His work ethic was unmatched.
Jeff was a man known for his deliberate choice of words and incredible attention to detail whether in crafting a brief to be filed with the Kentucky Supreme Court or in designing and executing a project on his farm in Fayette County. Jeff served in many public capacities as a longstanding Trustee of the Energy and Mineral Law Foundation, the former Chair and long-time member of the Board of Directors of the LFUCG Blue Grass Airport, and as a volunteer with the United Way. Jeff will be most remembered for his quiet and unheralded personal service to anyone he knew who was in need. Jeff lived and loved to travel the country with his wife Kathy and spend slow days on his farm with his family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy; his daughters, Sarah (Perryn Mifflin), Leah, and Emily Krebs (Charles), and his stepdaughter Mollie Stewart, as well as his four grandchildren, Jackson, Katelyn, Maxwell, and Wesley. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Current of Cassopolis, Michigan and his nieces, Jennifer (Peter) Conniff and Lisa (Steve) Parker and their children.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Milward Funeral Directors, 159 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky. Interment will follow at the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019