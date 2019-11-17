|
|
Jeffrey Alan DuBois
Jan. 12, 1953 - Nov. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey A. DuBois, 66, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN following a second battle with lymphoma. Jeff was born in South Bend on January 12, 1953 to James and Dolores Joann (Halter) DuBois. He was a 1971 graduate of South Bend Clay High School.
Throughout his career Jeff worked for various companies including Borden Dairy, Gra-Bell Truck Line, and Patrick Industries. Most recently he was a detention officer at the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center. Jeff was a fan of many sports and teams including the Chicago Blackhawks, Notre Dame and Georgia football, the Green Bay Packers, and the various swim teams in which his sons participated over the years. Throughout his life, no one was a stranger to Jeff, and he was willing to help anyone. Jeff loved nothing more than being with and taking care of his family. He was the definition of a true family man and could often be found talking proudly about his family. Jeff was a parishioner at St. Matthew Cathedral.
Jeff was a devoted husband to Jeanne (Mitchell) DuBois, whom he married in South Bend on October 11, 1975. They were married for 44 years and raised 2 successful children: Matthew (Amelia) DuBois of Issaquah, WA; and Mark (Melissa) DuBois of Topeka, KS. He was a loving grandfather to three wonderful grandchildren: Alex Paluszewski, Margaret DuBois, and Henry DuBois. Jeff leaves behind three sisters and two brothers: Jeanne (Steve) Langendorfer of Bowling Green, OH; Jan (Paul) Janssen of New Castle, IN; Joel (Sharon) DuBois of Houston, TX; Jay (Debbie) DuBois of West Dundee, IL; and Julie (Bob) Nist of Milwaukee, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeff was passionate about rescuing dogs, his most recent being his dear Buster. Preceding him in death were Jeff's parents, James and Dolores Joann DuBois.
Memorial Services for Jeff will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may gather with the family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph County CASA, 1000 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601, or to your local Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019