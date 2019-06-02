Jeffrey Allen Slanac



Jan. 30, 1969 - May 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey Allen Slanac, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on the evening of Thursday, May 16, 2019. Jeffrey was born on January 30, 1969 in Schereville, IN to Victor E. and Margaret M. (Swendroski) Slanac.



After graduating from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN, Jeffrey enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country for five years. He spent most of his life working in the banking industry and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University South Bend in 2017. Jeffrey enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his beloved dog, Franklin. Jeffrey was adored by the Near Northwest community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Jeffrey is survived by sisters, Alicia C. (Shawn) Myers of Dyer, IN and Michelle Larkins of Oklahoma City, OK; son Jeremy Richardson of McConnell Air Force Base, KS; long-term partner, Diane Lolmaugh of South Bend; former spouse, Lori (Patterson) Richardson; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeffrey's honor to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary