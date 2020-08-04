Jeffrey Bergen
Nov. 17, 1959 - August 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey William Bergen of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Born in South Bend on November 17, 1959, he was a master machinist of 43 years at Attco and Masterbilt, starting work while attending John Adams High School. He had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, including camping, gardening, canning the harvests of his gardening, winning chili cook-offs, serving as Cub Scout and Boy Scout Den Leader for his son Zach, and being a friend and helper to just about everyone he ever met. Jeff was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back and make you feel like you've known him forever. He loved new gadgets and at one time made his own jerky and brewed his own beer. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic, love for classic rock music, and a tender heart with a tough exterior. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
He is survived by his children, daughter Lyndsey Bergen of Beaverton, OR, son Zachary (Beth) Bergen; grandsons, Spencer and Logan Bergen; his mother, Sue Bergen of Mishawaka; and sisters, Julie (Bill) Wonisch and Jill Bergen of South Bend. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Tish Bonnell, Greg Boothe and family, and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, William Bergen, Lyndsey and Zach's mother, Susan Greene Bergen, and stepmother, Pamela Ray Bergen.
Due to the health and safety standards for Covid-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Services will be provided by Hahn Funeral Home of Mishawaka - visitation hours will be 4-7pm Wednesday and 11am Thursday. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.