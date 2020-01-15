|
|
Jeffrey Carrick
Jan. 30, 1961 - Jan. 11, 2020
NILES, MI - Jeffrey L. Carrick, 58, of Niles, MI, formerly of Elkhart died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, MI.
Jeff was born January 30, 1961 in Elkhart to the late Billy Joe and JoAnne (Lantz) Carrick.
On January 27, 1996 he married Connie Gardiner in Niles. She survives along with a son, Alex Carrick of Niles; a daughter, Courtney Bryan of Indiana; two grandchildren, Lillian Carrick and T. J. Fann; a sister, Tracey (Jim) Green of Elkhart, three nieces, two nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews.
Jeff graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1979 and also from South Western Michigan College in 2010. He had been employed for many years at the South Bend Regional Airport in quality control. Jeff was also a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps. He attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, MI and enjoyed NASCAR and target shooting at the gun range. He loved his wife dearly.
Visitation for Jeff will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at 1 p.m., all at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Pastor Wayman Bond of Firs Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, MI will officiate. Burial will be in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jeffrey may be made to the Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or to the American Diabetes Association Chicago, IL Office, 30 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 2015, Chicago, IL 60602.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020