Jeffrey E. Hoke


1953 - 2020
Jeffrey E. Hoke Obituary
Jeffrey E. Hoke

April 18, 1953 - April 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey E. Hoke, 66, of South Bend passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. He was born to the late Jack and Dorothy (Anderson) Hoke on April 18, 1953, in Hastings, MI.

Jeffrey is survived by his companion, Tina Briscoe; his son, Dustin Hoke; his daughter, Allison Hoke as well as his extended family members and friends.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
