Jeffrey E. Morris
August 6, 1950 - Oct. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeff Morris of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital with two of his nieces holding his hands. Jeff was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana graduating from Riley High School in 1969. He was the son of Donald Odell Morris and Dollie Virginia Lane Morris both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lane Morris and a sister, Dollie Jeanell Taravella. He is survived by two sisters, Donita (Gary Aber) Staples and Donna (Daren Collins) Barker; and his Aunt Darlene Johnson. Jeff is also survived by nephews and nieces, Devlon Stokes, Kim (Greg) Toth, Christina (Alan) Bajer, Lisa (Aric) Bajer, Bryan Wise, Zachary Collins, and Donald Collins, and many great-nephews and nieces.
Jeff was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. Jeff was also an avid music lover and played in various bands around the area through the 80's and early 90's. He was a great guitar player and had a beautiful voice that touched the hearts of many over the years. Along with his never-ending sense of humor he made sure everyone had a good time!
In the mid 90's he made Virginia his permanent home. He continued to work on his dream home there and loved when family came to visit and he could show them the sights and share the beauty of the area with them. Many good times were had at the log home on the hill!
Jeff was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. His knowledge was vast - if you had a question, he had an answer and his sense of humor would always make you laugh! To know him was to love him. He will be missed so very much by all who loved him.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Jeff's life in the Spring.
His family would like to express huge special thanks to Rockbridge Area Hospice in Lexington, VA. They have proven to be an amazing group who took excellent care of him with compassion and respect over the past months, time and again going way beyond their duties to make sure he was ok and had what he needed and wanted. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please send to: Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019