Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Jeffrey E. Strombeck


1956 - 2020
Jeffrey E. Strombeck Obituary
Jeffrey E. Strombeck

Nov. 17, 1956 - Feb. 11, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jeffrey E. Strombeck, 63, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Hospice House.

Jeffrey was born on November 17, 1956 in Mishawaka to Leslie E. and Esther Margaret (Christian) Strombeck, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jeffrey was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Strombeck on March 7, 2003.

Jeffrey is survived by a brother, John E. Strombeck of Mishawaka.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and a graduate of the South Bend College of Commerce.

Jeffrey worked at Slicks Engraving as a type setter and he enjoyed model railroading and taking pictures of trains.

Funeral services will be on Monday, February 17, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon until service time. Pastor Larry Chrisman will officiate the services with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mishawaka.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
