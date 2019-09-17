|
|
Jeffrey Lynn Hull
Nov. 13, 1956 - Sept. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jeffrey Lynn Hull, age 62, of South Bend, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon. Jeff worked at John Adams High School and the South Bend Community School Corporation for over 30 years in many different capacities including security guard, coaching girls golf, girls basketball, and as an announcer at numerous sporting events. Jeff loved John Adams High School, where he was more than just an employee; he was a friend and mentor to many of the faculty and students. Jeff was a proud 1975 graduate of John Adams High School. Jeff was also a proud IHSAA official for softball, baseball, basketball, and football for the past 44 years.
Jeff was born November 13, 1956 in South Bend to the late Marvin L. and Pearl (Coffman) Hull and has lived in the South Bend area all of his life. On December 27, 1980, he married Kathy Shingledecker who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Jessica Renee Hull of Fort Wayne; two sons, Brandon James (Stephanie) Hull of Findlay, OH and Aharon Mackenzie Hull of Westville, IN; three grandchildren, Makayla, Carly, and Brayden; and a sister, Debbi Kusch of Whistler, British Columbia. A brother, Randall Hull preceded in death.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday September 20 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jeff loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was also an avid Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jeff Hull may be made to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be sent through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019